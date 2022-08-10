 Contact Us
Video World Türkiye's new drill ship Abdulhamid Han to operate within sovereign territory in Mediterranean
08.10.2022 00:30
Türkiye's new drill ship Abdulhamid Han to operate within sovereign territory in Mediterranean

The Abdulhamid Han, Türkiye's fourth drill ship, will operate 55 kilometres off the Gazipasa region in the southern coastal province of Antalya, Erdoğan said. "The survey and drilling work we are conducting in the Mediterranean are within our sovereign territory. We do not need to receive permission or consent from anyone for this," he said, speaking at a ceremony to launch the ship in coastal Mersin province.
