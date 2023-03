Türkiye marks 108th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Türkiye on Saturday observed Canakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day, which marks the anniversary of the 1915 triumph during World War I. "The victory of Canakkale is a great and historic epic of heroism, in which the Turkish nation once again declared to the world that it will never give up its independence," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.