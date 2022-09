Türkiye has taken 'historic' steps in education over last 20 years: Erdoğan

Türkiye has taken "historic" steps in education over the last 20 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. "Over the last 20 years, we have been taking historic steps to expand education, increase the quality of education and ensure equal opportunities," Erdogan said at the Transforming Education Summit at the UN headquarters in New York.