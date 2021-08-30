 Contact Us
Video Turkish military receives most advanced and sophisticated Bayraktar Akıncı drones
08.30.2021 11:52
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Turkish military receives most advanced and sophisticated Bayraktar Akıncı drones

The Turkish military on Sunday received a delivery of the most advanced and sophisticated drone built by the country to date, enlarging a fleet that has already proved its success in the field. The Bayraktar Akıncı, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, has been developed by the drone magnate Baykar. The Turkish military on Sunday received a delivery of the most advanced and sophisticated drone built by the country to date, enlarging a fleet that has already proved its success in the field. The Bayraktar Akıncı, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, has been developed by the drone magnate Baykar.
White House: Biden told another Kabul attach 'likely'
White House: Biden told another Kabul attach 'likely'
Erdoğan: Turkey ready to support recovery war-torn Afghanistan
Erdoğan: Turkey ready to support recovery war-torn Afghanistan
German FM Maas meets Turkish counterpart Çavuşoğlu in Antalya
German FM Maas meets Turkish counterpart Çavuşoğlu in Antalya
Is Afghanistan's healthcare system at risk of collapse?
Is Afghanistan's healthcare system at risk of collapse?
IAEA: North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor
IAEA: North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor
Turkish military receives most advanced and sophisticated Bayraktar Akıncı drones
Turkish military receives most advanced and sophisticated Bayraktar Akıncı drones
Hurricane made landfall on Sunday, leaving 1 mln people without power
Hurricane made landfall on Sunday, leaving 1 mln people without power
Last of British troops leave Afghanistan to end 20-year ops
Last of British troops leave Afghanistan to end 20-year ops
Top U.S., Turkish diplomats discuss Afghanistan issue over phone
Top U.S., Turkish diplomats discuss Afghanistan issue over phone
Congressman Banks: Taliban has $85 bln weapons left by U.S. forces
Congressman Banks: Taliban has $85 bln weapons left by U.S. forces
Prominent Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary slams Western failure over untimely evacuation
Prominent Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary slams Western failure over untimely evacuation
Afghans welcome withdrawal, worrying about uncertain future
Afghans welcome withdrawal, worrying about uncertain future
U.S. warns Americans to evacuate Kabul airport amid threats
U.S. warns Americans to evacuate Kabul airport amid threats
Witnesses: United States service members shot at us
Witnesses: United States service members shot at us
Taliban: U.S. strikes bomber as rocket hits near Kabul airport
Taliban: U.S. strikes bomber as rocket hits near Kabul airport
Afghanistan held back by decades of tragedy, conflict and war
Afghanistan held back by decades of tragedy, conflict and war