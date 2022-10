Turkish leader Erdoğan attends European Political Community meeting in Prague

Erdogan on Thursday attended the first meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Czech Republic's capital Prague. The community will bring together leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries -- Türkiye, UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.