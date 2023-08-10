 Contact Us
Video World Turkish forces capture 3 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria
08.10.2023 17:27
Turkish forces capture 3 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria

Türkiye continues its relentless battle against various terrorist organizations, both domestically and internationally. The nation's resolute efforts in countering terrorism have not only yielded favorable outcomes within its borders but also beyond. National Intelligence Organization played a pivotal role in apprehending three individuals affiliated with the terrorist group DAESH, who were in the process of planning an attack in northern Syria.
