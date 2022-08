Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan voices hope that grief in Palestine will soon end

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan on Monday voiced sorrow over the Palestinian people after several days of a barrage of deadly Israeli attacks. "Our hearts were once again shattered by the cries of pain from Gaza. There is no justification for any case in which innocents, especially women and children, are cut off from life" Erdoğan said on Twitter.