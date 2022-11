Turkic States must maintain close consultations: Çavuşoğlu

Ahead of the group's ninth summit, Türkiye's foreign minister on Thursday urged close cooperation among members of the Organization of Turkic States. "We are going through a difficult time. We must maintain close consultations and develop medium- and long-term strategies that will make us resilient in the face of shocks," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a meeting of the group's foreign ministers in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.