Turkey, Greece in talks to improve bilateral ties

Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu completed his two-day visit to Greece on Monday. Çavuşoğlu met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his counterpart Nikos Dendias in capital Athens. Çavuşoğlu and Dendias discussed all aspects of bilateral political, economic, military and cultural relations between Turkey and Greece.