Turkey condemns Israel's raid on al-Aqsa Mosque

"The incident we regret the most and the that hurts us the most is undoubtedly the violence against Muslims in Palestine. We are deeply saddened by the harassment against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, against the morality and status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives there. We remind once again that we strongly condemn these aggressions, these acts of violence," AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik said in a statement.