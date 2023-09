Tiktok, memes and Musk: Argentina's election goes viral

Javier Milei has shot to the top of the polls in Argentina's presidential election race, with the help of social media, influencers, and maybe even Elon Musk. The economist and former TV pundit's bitingly critical diatribes and theatrical rallies are easily edited into viral soundbites... Which are then spread across social media, from TikTok to Instagram and YouTube.