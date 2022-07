Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka president

Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's new president in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, with the backing of the disgraced former leader's party. Official results gave the veteran politician 134 votes, an absolute majority in the 225-member parliament, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned in the wake of protesters overrunning his palace.