Russian invasion of Ukraine prompts Finland to consider NATO membership

Finland's president and the prime minister said on Thursday that their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay" in a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is prompting Finland and Sweden to rethink life outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Finnish decision-makers are in favour of applying for nato membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.