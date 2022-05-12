 Contact Us
Video World Russian invasion of Ukraine prompts Finland to consider NATO membership
05.12.2022 17:34
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Russian invasion of Ukraine prompts Finland to consider NATO membership

Finland's president and the prime minister said on Thursday that their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay" in a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is prompting Finland and Sweden to rethink life outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Finnish decision-makers are in favour of applying for nato membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Since 2000, Israel has killed at least 55 journalists who covered regional conflict
Since 2000, Israel has killed at least 55 journalists who covered regional conflict
Indo-Pacific security | EU seeks bigger role in Asia's 'theater of tensions'
Indo-Pacific security | EU seeks bigger role in Asia's 'theater of tensions'
Pro-Israeli Western media slammed for biassedly reporting killing of Al Jazeera reporter
Pro-Israeli Western media slammed for biassedly reporting killing of Al Jazeera reporter
Russia-Ukraine war | Mariupol residents try to return to daily routine
Russia-Ukraine war | Mariupol residents try to return to daily routine
Helsinki residents welcome NATO membership announcement
Helsinki residents welcome NATO membership announcement
Russian invasion of Ukraine prompts Finland to consider NATO membership
Russian invasion of Ukraine prompts Finland to consider NATO membership
Al Jazeera: Israel should be held responsible for killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Al Jazeera: Israel should be held responsible for killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Former UK envoy Davies says Russia 'starting to lose' war
Former UK envoy Davies says Russia 'starting to lose' war
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
US intel chief: Putin planning a prolonged Ukraine conflict
US intel chief: Putin planning a prolonged Ukraine conflict
US lawmakers approve $40 billion aid package for Ukraine
US lawmakers approve $40 billion aid package for Ukraine
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey
Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey
Turkey builds 'new city' in Idlib for displaced Syrians
Turkey builds 'new city' in Idlib for displaced Syrians
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
Joe Biden signs act allowing arms sales to Ukraine
Joe Biden signs act allowing arms sales to Ukraine