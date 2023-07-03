 Contact Us
Video World Rioters set cars ablaze and loot stores amid France unrest
07.03.2023 20:01
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Rioters set cars ablaze and loot stores amid France unrest

After a series of five nights of violent riots and a significant number of arrests, Sunday night witnessed an unusual silence on the streets of Paris. The government, acknowledging the severity of the situation, announced the deployment of approximately 45,000 police officers across the country in an attempt to address the widespread unrest, which represents one of the most intense episodes of civil disturbance in recent years. The rioters have engaged in destructive acts, including setting cars on fire, looting stores, and specifically targeting town halls and police stations.
Rioters set cars ablaze and loot stores amid France unrest
Rioters set cars ablaze and loot stores amid France unrest
Israel conducts large-scale raid on Jenin refugee camp
Israel conducts large-scale raid on Jenin refugee camp
Erdoğan calls on West to take steps to fight Islamophobia
Erdoğan calls on West to take steps to fight Islamophobia
France turmoil: Protest continue after African teen killed by police
France turmoil: Protest continue after African teen killed by police
Protesters clash with French police following shooting of African teen
Protesters clash with French police following shooting of African teen
Quran burning incident in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
Quran burning incident in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
Ankara strongly condemns 'barbarism' of Quran-burning protest in Sweden
Ankara strongly condemns 'barbarism' of Quran-burning protest in Sweden
Erdoğan on Quran burning in Stockholm: Insulting Muslims is not freedom of expression
Erdoğan on Quran burning in Stockholm: Insulting Muslims is not freedom of expression
Swedish police grant permission for Qur'an burning protest
Swedish police grant permission for Qur'an burning protest
Clashes in Paris suburb after teen killed by police
Clashes in Paris suburb after teen killed by police
Muslims celebrate annual festival of Eid Al-Adha
Muslims celebrate annual festival of Eid Al-Adha
Kramatorsk grieves again as missile kills several people
Kramatorsk grieves again as missile kills several people
Wagner in Belarus: Lukashenko says wants Wagner to share war experience with Belarus
Wagner in Belarus: Lukashenko says wants Wagner to share war experience with Belarus
Türkiye condemns Reuters for serving false news
Türkiye condemns Reuters for serving false news
Hajj: Pilgrims climb Mountain of Arafat on second day of Hajj
Hajj: Pilgrims climb Mountain of Arafat on second day of Hajj
Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Arafat on second day of Hajj
Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Arafat on second day of Hajj