Rioters set cars ablaze and loot stores amid France unrest

After a series of five nights of violent riots and a significant number of arrests, Sunday night witnessed an unusual silence on the streets of Paris. The government, acknowledging the severity of the situation, announced the deployment of approximately 45,000 police officers across the country in an attempt to address the widespread unrest, which represents one of the most intense episodes of civil disturbance in recent years. The rioters have engaged in destructive acts, including setting cars on fire, looting stores, and specifically targeting town halls and police stations.