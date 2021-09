Raducanu makes history with stunning win over Fernandez at U.S. open

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was crowned US Open Champion on Saturday and she made history as the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title. The 18-year-old is also the first British woman in more than four decades to win a Major singles final. She beat the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in a near two-hour contest at Flushing Meadows.