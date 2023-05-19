Putin: West aims to break Russia up into dozens of small different states

"Practically the whole arsenal is aimed against us - economic, military, political, informational. Most powerful anti-Russian propaganda has been unfolded. The attacks on our history, culture, spiritual values are ongoing as well as the attempts to drive a wedge in the brotherhood and unity of the peoples of our country. They say Russia should be divided up into tens of small different states and it's clear what this is for: to subdue to their will, to exploit and use in their interests," Putin said in a statement.