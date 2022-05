Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills several, injures dozens of others

A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak Friday killed several people and injured dozens of others when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital. The Hotel Saratoga has been used frequently by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking U.S. government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there during a 2013 visit to Cuba.