PKK terrorists in panic, have nowhere to escape - defense chief

"It is among the intelligence we got that with the operation [Claw-Eagle 2] there are serious panic and deep concern among the so-called administrators of the PKK terror group, and the group's movement capability has been largely limited," Hulusi Akar told a flag ceremony of the Commodore of the 2nd Corvette Flotilla in the western Izmir province.