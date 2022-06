PKK terrorism reaches a menacing intensity along Turkey's borders

PKK terrorism has reached a menacing intensity along Turkey's southern borders. PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot PYD/YPG are threatening peace and security in the region. Terrorism conducted by the PKK/PYD/YPG is a crime against humanity that cannot be associated with any race, ethnicity, faith, or geography. The call for international cooperation is not just rhetoric for Turkey.