Pentagon holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Bucha

''We've seen much of the same imagery that you have. Obviously, we are in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts. We're certainly in no position to refute that these atrocities occurred, that they occurred on the scale that the Ukrainians have said they've occurred and that Russians are responsible for that. And I think I'll just leave it at that,'' Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.