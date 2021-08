Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin calls on Myanmar junta to adhere to ASEAN consensus

"The Myanmar military's refusal to respect the inalienable rights of the Burmese people and to defend their basic wellbeing is flatly unacceptable. A military exists to serve its people, not the other way around, and so we call on the Myanmar military to adhere to the ASEAN consensus and to forge a lasting peace," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement