Orthodox Haredi Jews wary of state intrusion in education

At his small high school in North London, 15-year-old Yossi Hamilton engages in intensive study of sacred texts, following in the footsteps of his Jewish ancestors who have upheld this practice for over two thousand years. This unique curriculum holds great significance for Yossi's strictly Orthodox Haredi Jewish community, which comprises around 80,000 individuals in Britain. Many members of this community are descendants of Holocaust survivors and are deeply committed to preserving their way of life.