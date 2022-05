Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr across world with relaxed COVID measures

Muslims all around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Worshippers arrived at mosques to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at dawn on Monday. People welcomed the relaxed coronavirus measures, which allowed hundreds of millions of Muslims to travel back to their hometowns to mark the festival.