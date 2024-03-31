 Contact Us
Video World Murat Kurum: "The sun will rise on March 31st."
03.31.2024 16:10
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Murat Kurum: "The sun will rise on March 31st."

Murat Kurum, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality candidate of the People's Alliance, voted with his family at the Imece Primary School in Kağıthane, Istanbul. After casting his vote, Kurum made a statement, saying, "I wish our vote to be auspicious for Istanbul, our country, and our nation. We will experience a great democracy festival. Today, we will make a very important decision for the future of Istanbul, for the future of our children. We will hopefully take the step at the ballot box for the elimination of earthquake risk, ending transportation troubles, and ensuring that every brother and sister living in Istanbul can live in peace and security."
Erdoğan calls for solidarity with oppressed Gazans amid Israel's genocide-level attacks
Erdoğan calls for solidarity with oppressed Gazans amid Israel's genocide-level attacks
Israel's al-Aqsa restrictions during holy month of Ramadan spark international outcry
Israel's al-Aqsa restrictions during holy month of Ramadan spark international outcry
International organizations call for Gaza ceasefire as death toll tops 32,700
International organizations call for Gaza ceasefire as death toll tops 32,700
Israeli troops fatally shoot Palestinians on Gaza beach
Israeli troops fatally shoot Palestinians on Gaza beach
United States to send more bombs and warplanes to Israel amid Gaza war
United States to send more bombs and warplanes to Israel amid Gaza war
SEC head Yener: Election procedures are continuing smoothly
SEC head Yener: Election procedures are continuing smoothly
Turgut Altınok:
Turgut Altınok: "We will uphold and respect the will of the voters"
Murat Kurum:
Murat Kurum: "The sun will rise on March 31st."
Turkish President Erdoğan casts his ballot in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdoğan casts his ballot in Istanbul
Millions of Turkish voters head to the polls for March 31 local elections
Millions of Turkish voters head to the polls for March 31 local elections
Ongoing Ukraine conflict sparks crisis between Russia and West
Ongoing Ukraine conflict sparks crisis between Russia and West
Moscow shooting survivor recounts harrowing moments
Moscow shooting survivor recounts harrowing moments
Capital Ankara gears up for pivotal mayoral election
Capital Ankara gears up for pivotal mayoral election
Solingen arson claims lives of Bulgarian-Turkish family members
Solingen arson claims lives of Bulgarian-Turkish family members
U.S. gives initial $60 mln for Baltimore Bridge rebuild
U.S. gives initial $60 mln for Baltimore Bridge rebuild
Angry New Yorker protesters call Biden and Obama 'war criminals' for mishandling of Gaza crisis
Angry New Yorker protesters call Biden and Obama 'war criminals' for mishandling of Gaza crisis