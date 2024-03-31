Murat Kurum: "The sun will rise on March 31st."

Murat Kurum, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality candidate of the People's Alliance, voted with his family at the Imece Primary School in Kağıthane, Istanbul. After casting his vote, Kurum made a statement, saying, "I wish our vote to be auspicious for Istanbul, our country, and our nation. We will experience a great democracy festival. Today, we will make a very important decision for the future of Istanbul, for the future of our children. We will hopefully take the step at the ballot box for the elimination of earthquake risk, ending transportation troubles, and ensuring that every brother and sister living in Istanbul can live in peace and security."