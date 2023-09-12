 Contact Us
Morocco earthquake: Mud brick homes make rescue efforts harder
09.12.2023
Morocco earthquake: Mud brick homes make rescue efforts harder

Rescuers involved in the efforts to recover victims and survivors following Morocco's deadly earthquake have cautioned that the prevalence of traditional mud brick, stone, and rough wood housing in the High Atlas Mountains is reducing the likelihood of finding survivors in the rubble. These construction materials, while characteristic of the region, can result in less resilient structures during seismic events, making search and rescue operations more challenging.
