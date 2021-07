Milwaukee Bucks claim 1st NBA title since 1971 after 105-98 win over Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA finals ever with 50 points - and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again. Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.