Migrant surge poses a looming political challenge for Joe Biden
09.22.2023 19:59
Migrant surge poses a looming political challenge for Joe Biden

The scenes of thousands of migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border are reminiscent of the influx the country experienced before U.S. President Joe Biden implemented a new policy in May to deter illegal crossings. In recent days, record numbers of migrants, numbering in the thousands, have crossed into the United States, with many more still arriving via buses and cargo trains to Mexican border towns. This surge could pose a significant political challenge for Biden as the country enters election season.
