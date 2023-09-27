Mccarthy: Joe Biden must tighten border to avert shutdown

As the clock ticked down to a nearing deadline that could force wide swaths of the U.S. government to shut down, the House and Senate appeared far apart in the high-stakes spending battle. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is trying to hold off a rebellion by hardline members of his own caucus, called on President Joe Biden to agree to tighter border restrictions in order to prevent a government shutdown -- a proposal that was not likely to resolve the stalemate over government funding.