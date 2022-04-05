 Contact Us
Video World Lavrov: Accusations about killings of civilians by Russia are 'fake'
04.05.2022 13:44
Lavrov: Accusations about killings of civilians by Russia are 'fake'

"We will expose such fakes as we did in early March with the situation which was presented as a tragedy at a maternity hospital in Mariupol. As well as now, when the Russian armed forces within the framework of reconfiguration of their presence, on March 30 left the Bucha town area. For the next three days the local mayor appeared on TV and said that the town would return to normal life, the armed forces of Ukraine were present over there, the streets without any corpses have been shown. And then three days later they apparently decided to stage this show," Sergei Lavrov said in a statement.
