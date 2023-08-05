Khan tells supporters: "Don't sit at home" after his arrest

"By the time you hear this statement, they will have arrested me. I have only one appeal: don't sit silently at home. I am struggling for you and the country and your children's future. You have to continue peaceful protests until you get your rights - and the biggest fundamental right, which is to elect your government of choice through votes. Do not allow any occupying group to rule the country, like they are doing today," Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said in a statement.