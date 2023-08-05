 Contact Us
Video World Khan tells supporters: "Don't sit at home" after his arrest
08.05.2023 17:19
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Khan tells supporters: "Don't sit at home" after his arrest

"By the time you hear this statement, they will have arrested me. I have only one appeal: don't sit silently at home. I am struggling for you and the country and your children's future. You have to continue peaceful protests until you get your rights - and the biggest fundamental right, which is to elect your government of choice through votes. Do not allow any occupying group to rule the country, like they are doing today," Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said in a statement.
Khan tells supporters:
Khan tells supporters: "Don't sit at home" after his arrest
On Ukraine's mine-strewn front, even corpses can kill
On Ukraine's mine-strewn front, even corpses can kill
Trump denounces 'fake charges in sham indictment'
Trump denounces 'fake charges in sham indictment'
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khan found guilty of graft, sentenced to 3 years in jail
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khan found guilty of graft, sentenced to 3 years in jail
Supreme court hearing on Netanyahu protections
Supreme court hearing on Netanyahu protections
Pence on indictment: I 'hoped it wouldn't come to this'
Pence on indictment: I 'hoped it wouldn't come to this'
Former president Trump set for court on election charges
Former president Trump set for court on election charges
Turkish military forces determined to uproot terrorism
Turkish military forces determined to uproot terrorism
Niger viewed as West's most stable ally in Sahel region
Niger viewed as West's most stable ally in Sahel region
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Russian drones hit port in Ukraine's Odesa regıon
Russian drones hit port in Ukraine's Odesa regıon
U.S. says Russıa is prepared to return to grain deal talks
U.S. says Russıa is prepared to return to grain deal talks
Erdoğan and Putin discuss grain deal over phone
Erdoğan and Putin discuss grain deal over phone
Greece welcomes moves by EU to boost ties with Ankara
Greece welcomes moves by EU to boost ties with Ankara
Vote on Sweden's NATO bid delayed in Hungarian parliament
Vote on Sweden's NATO bid delayed in Hungarian parliament
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi moves to house arrest
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi moves to house arrest