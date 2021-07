Kais Saied replies to coup denunciation

"Some have talked yesterday about a coup. I don't know in which law or political science school they studied. How can a coup be based on the constitution? This is an implementation of the constitutional script. Article 80 of the Constitution gave the president of the republic the right to take the procedures he sees necessary in the face of imminent danger," Tunisian leader Kais Saied said in a statement.