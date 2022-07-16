 Contact Us
Joe Biden confronts MbS over murdar of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
07.16.2022 12:00
Joe Biden confronts MbS over murdar of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

"With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now. And it was exactly, I was straightforward and direct in discussing it, I made my view crystal clear. I said it very straightforwardly, 'for an American president to be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I'll always stand up for our values," U.S. leader said in a statement.
