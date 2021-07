Jakarta doctors battle to help coronavırus patients

"I can gauge how severe this pandemic is by just looking at smaller hospitals like ours. If their capacity is full, it means we are at the peak of the pandemic. We weren't prepared for this situation. Instead we were only prepared for light cases or non-COVID-19 cases," Cheras Sjarfi -- a 28-year-old doctor in a small public hospital in south Jakarta -- said in a statement.