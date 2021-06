Iran's ties with Arab nations could hinge on nuclear talks

In Tehran, supporters of Ebrahim Raisi have been celebrating his election win. But for Gulf Arab states working to improve ties with Iran, experts say the new president could mean a period of tougher talks. The election of the hardline judge and cleric is a clear message, says UAE political analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, that Iran is tilting to a more radical, more conservative position.