Iran and Saudi: Longtime rivals now pledge to work together

After being at daggers drawn for years, longtime Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have now pledged to work together to bring stability to the troubled region. On Thursday the foreign ministers of the rival Shiite Muslim (Iran) and Sunni Muslim (Saudi) powers, which have been fighting a proxy war in Yemen, held talks in Beijing, following a surprise China-brokered deal in March to restore diplomatic relations.