In article, Erdoğan praises his close friendship with Berlusconi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan penned an article on Saturday in honour of the late Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The article, titled "Berlusconi, the Friend Who Brought Türkiye Closer to Italy," was published by the Italian daily Il Messaggero. In the article, President Erdoğan reflected on the friendship between the two leaders and highlighted the significant role Berlusconi played in strengthening the ties between Ankara and Rome.