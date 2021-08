Hundreds dead after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

Hundreds of people died and thousands of others were injured or missing after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels and homes to rubble. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 5 miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes (neep), according to the US Geological Survey.