Hopeful of victory, Ukrainians: War has been life-changing

In this powerful and emotional video, Ukrainians share their stories of how the ongoing war with Russia has affected their lives. From tragic losses to newfound hope for a better future, these brave individuals bravely open up about their experiences and the impact the war has had on them and their country. Watch and learn more about this ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and what it means to the people who are living through it every day.