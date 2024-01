Gaza family with quadruplets takes refuge in a room housing 50 people

A young family with newborn quadruplets has been displaced from their home due to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. They are currently seeking shelter in a Gaza school classroom, where they are living alongside 50 other individuals. Eman Al-Masri, who was pregnant when the conflict began, has had to move with her husband and five children three times in order to find safety amid the chaos.