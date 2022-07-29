Frontex covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by Greece - Der Spiegel

Europe's border agency Frontex routinely covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by the Greek coastguard, media reports said Thursday, citing a leaked internal review. A 129-page investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) found that Frontex, under former executive director Fabrice Leggeri, was complicit in Greek efforts to force migrants and asylum-seekers crossing the Aegean Sea to return to Türkiye, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote.