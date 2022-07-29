 Contact Us
Video World Frontex covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by Greece - Der Spiegel
07.29.2022 18:13
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Frontex covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by Greece - Der Spiegel

Europe's border agency Frontex routinely covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by the Greek coastguard, media reports said Thursday, citing a leaked internal review. A 129-page investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) found that Frontex, under former executive director Fabrice Leggeri, was complicit in Greek efforts to force migrants and asylum-seekers crossing the Aegean Sea to return to Türkiye, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote.
Frontex covered up illegal
Frontex covered up illegal "pushbacks" of migrants by Greece - Der Spiegel
Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken
Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken
Türkiye helps coordinate exports of Ukraine grain
Türkiye helps coordinate exports of Ukraine grain
Zelensky oversees loading of first grain export ship in Ukraine
Zelensky oversees loading of first grain export ship in Ukraine
Hundreds storm parliament building in Baghdad's Green Zone
Hundreds storm parliament building in Baghdad's Green Zone
Joint centre for Ukraine grain exports opens in Istanbul
Joint centre for Ukraine grain exports opens in Istanbul
Beirut Blast: Gov't warns one of port's gigantic silos could collapse
Beirut Blast: Gov't warns one of port's gigantic silos could collapse
Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Russia on August 5
Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Russia on August 5
Greece accused of towing migrant boat into Turkish waters
Greece accused of towing migrant boat into Turkish waters
UK Prime Minister hopefuls feud over tax and spending plans
UK Prime Minister hopefuls feud over tax and spending plans
Leclerc warns of reduced opening hours amid power shortages
Leclerc warns of reduced opening hours amid power shortages
Russia's Gazprom to cut supplies of Nord Stream 1 to 20%
Russia's Gazprom to cut supplies of Nord Stream 1 to 20%
Russia FM Sergei Lavrov defends missile strike on Odesa
Russia FM Sergei Lavrov defends missile strike on Odesa
Erdoğan calls on all parties to respect grain deal they signed in Istanbul
Erdoğan calls on all parties to respect grain deal they signed in Istanbul
Ukraine says it's hopeful grain shipment can begin this week
Ukraine says it's hopeful grain shipment can begin this week
Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque hosts 6.5 million visitors in 2 years
Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque hosts 6.5 million visitors in 2 years