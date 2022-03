Foreign ministers meet at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as Erdoğan meets Stoltenberg

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu described his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held on the sideliness of the Antalya diplomacy forum on Saturday as fruitful and constructive, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.