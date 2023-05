European Union fails to agree on new sanctions on Russia

"The success and extent of Ukraine's defence depend not only on the bravery of their soldiers and their people but also on the pace of ammunitions and weapons, the pace of deliveries, and that's why military support has to continue, has to increase has to be extended, more air defence systems-t they will make a real difference in the battlefield - this is crucial," Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy chief, stressed in his comments.