Erdoğan: YPG/PKK presents a threat to Syria's territorial integrity

"Terrorism of PKK, PYD, and YPG is a common issue for all of us. We should not forget that the terrorist organization targets the territorial integrity of Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after the trilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran.