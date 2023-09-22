Erdoğan: We will start energy drilling works with Israel

"We talked about the benefits of establishing a mechanism in which our ministers can participate to increase cooperation in various fields between the two countries. I told Netanyahu that we are expecting you first, and then I will pay a visit to Israel with my delegation, and we agreed on that. It is possible for the two countries to work together to establish new collaborations in areas such as energy, tourism, and technology. We will start energy drilling work with Israel. Not only will we begin operating energy transmission lines to our country, but also from our country to Europe," Erdoğan told reporters.