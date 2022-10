Erdoğan warns Greece again: 'We may come suddenly one night'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned Greece, reiterating, 'We may come suddenly one night' without giving a timeframe. On Greece's militarization of Aegean islands with US support, Erdoğan stressed in his comments: "Türkiye has warned them about issue, Ankara is taking precautions."