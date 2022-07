Erdoğan vows not to let Turkey be exposed to calamities such as July 15 coup bid

"We will resolutely continue the construction of a great and powerful Türkiye so that our country will not be exposed to calamities such as July 15 and our nation to be threatened by enslavement," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech while addressing thousands of people at Saraçhane square in Istanbul on Friday to commemorate the sixth annıversary of the July 15 coup attempt.