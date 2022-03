Erdoğan urges Russia and Ukraine 'to put an end to this tragedy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to "put an end to this tragedy" as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday. The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end the war that has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.