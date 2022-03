Erdoğan urges Putin to make 'honourable exit' to end Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to "make an honourable exit" to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday. "We need to tell [Putin] 'now, you should be the architect of a step for peace.' We should seek to settle this conflict by encouraging an honourable exit," Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from a Brussels meeting with NATO leaders.