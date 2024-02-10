Erdoğan urges international intervention in response to Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday underlined Türkiye's strenuous efforts to draw attention worldwide to Israel's wrongdoing in over four months of the Gaza conflict. "We are making intensive efforts to ensure that Israel's human rights abuses and war crimes are not overlooked on the international stage," Erdoğan stressed in his remarks while addressing the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum via video message in Istanbul