 Contact Us
Video World Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey
05.10.2022 15:54
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey

Speaking at the 154th foundation anniversary of the council of state in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined the importance of the rule of law. "Unfortunately, our attempt failed because of the irreconcilable and obstructive attitude of the opposition parties. However, we maintain our will to save our nation from the current constitution, which is a product of the coup, and into which the pro-tutelage circles of the 12 September coup blew the soul," the president said.
Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey
Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey
Turkey builds 'new city' in Idlib for displaced Syrians
Turkey builds 'new city' in Idlib for displaced Syrians
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at port city of Odesa
Joe Biden signs act allowing arms sales to Ukraine
Joe Biden signs act allowing arms sales to Ukraine
At least 43 killed during prison riots in Ecuador
At least 43 killed during prison riots in Ecuador
Death toll climbs to more than 30 after Cuba hotel blast
Death toll climbs to more than 30 after Cuba hotel blast
Marcos, son of Philippines dictator, wins election
Marcos, son of Philippines dictator, wins election
In Mariupol Russian troops try to storm Azovstal steel plant
In Mariupol Russian troops try to storm Azovstal steel plant
Turkey condemns attack at children's festival in Switzerland
Turkey condemns attack at children's festival in Switzerland
Putin: The West was preparing to invade our lands
Putin: The West was preparing to invade our lands
Sinn Fein celebrates 'defining election' in Northern Ireland
Sinn Fein celebrates 'defining election' in Northern Ireland
John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next chief executive
John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next chief executive
CIA: Putin doesn't believe he can afford to lose in Ukraine
CIA: Putin doesn't believe he can afford to lose in Ukraine
Russian bombing of Ukraine school kills dozens
Russian bombing of Ukraine school kills dozens
Sri Lankan protesters remain undeterred by state of emergency
Sri Lankan protesters remain undeterred by state of emergency
Taliban rulers order Afghan women to wear burqa in public
Taliban rulers order Afghan women to wear burqa in public