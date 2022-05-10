Erdoğan urges establishing more democratic constitution in Turkey

Speaking at the 154th foundation anniversary of the council of state in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined the importance of the rule of law. "Unfortunately, our attempt failed because of the irreconcilable and obstructive attitude of the opposition parties. However, we maintain our will to save our nation from the current constitution, which is a product of the coup, and into which the pro-tutelage circles of the 12 September coup blew the soul," the president said.